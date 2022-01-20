NSW Records Grim Milestone As Hospitalisations Plateau

NSW has recorded a devastating milestone in relation to COVID-deaths, with 46 fatalities reported on Friday.

Overall, the number of hospitalisations saw a small decrease, from 2,781 the previous day to 2,743 on Friday morning.

NSW Health reported 25,168 new infections, devastatingly the pandemic death toll in NSW is up to 1024.

From the 25,168 new cases, the tally is split with 10,015 reported via rapid antigen tests (RATs) and 15,153 as a result of PCR swabs.

The NSW government is today expected to unveil the steps towards returning students back to classrooms at the beginning of term 1.

Premier Dominic Perrottet presented the plan to national cabinet on Thursday.

Aligning with Victoria's return to school plan, the use of RATs will act as a key factor in the proposed weekly testing scheme.

Students and teachers may be required to undertake testing twice a week as the school term progresses.

A reported 1.2 million RAT kits are arriving this week, NSW Health say an additional 15 million are being obtained for the following week as schools ramp up scheduling for 2022.

Mr Perrottet and Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant will provide an update on Friday.

