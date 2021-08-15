NSW Records 415 Local COVID-19 Cases & 4 Deaths Overnight

New South Wales has recorded 415 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours, with 42 of those infectious in the community.

139 are linked to a known cluster, 122 are household contact and 17 are close contacts. 276 cases are under investigation.

There have been 4 deaths overnight: a woman in her 50s, a woman in her 80s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s.

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant has grave concerns about the case numbers.

"I cannot stress enough the seriousness of the current situation, and my grave concerns that these case numbers will continue to escalate. While we have put in additional controls, everybody needs to have a great sense of responsibility to follow the rules," she said.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro said the NSW state lockdown could end sooner if we do the right thing.

"The reality is that if we do the right thing over the next seven days, this lockdown in the regions will be short, sharp, and it will be effective in protecting communities going forward," he said.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has said Friday's numbers were a wake-up call.

