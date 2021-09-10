NSW Records 1542 Cases With Infections To Peak In Coming Weeks

The New South Wales Premier has announced new freedoms from Monday as the state records 1542 new locally acquired COVID cases and nine deaths.

With cases expected to spike in the coming weeks, Ms Berejiklian added that “hospitalisation and intensive care needs [should] peak in October”.

The Hunter Briefing

Fridays announcement of eased restrictions under the roadmap out of Covid-19 lockdown sees allowances for fully vaccinated residents kick in from next Monday.

The new freedoms include up to five fully vaccinated people outside the 12 western Sydney council areas of concern will be allowed to picnic or participate in outdoor recreation within their LGA, or 5km of their home.

For people who live in the LGAs of concern, households with fully vaccinated adults will be able to picnic and engage in outdoor activity for up to 2 hours in addition to outdoor exercise.

Although welcomed by business and tourism leaders, the Australian Medical Association have said it lacks sufficient detail, with the new measures prioritising industry above public health.

Grattan Institute health economist Dr Stephen Duckett warns “one person’s freedom is another person’s going to hospital”.

“It is an extremely risky strategy which guarantees an increase in the number of cases and the number of hospitalisations. The question is how NSW Health will cope in this environment.” - Dr Stephen Duckett

Meantime the Premier has reminded people to stay vigilant, so restrictions do not need to be reinstated.

"I just want to give this stronger message if I can, and that is we can’t afford to have people let down their guard. All the work we have done in planning, all the work we have done as to what we will be able to do at 70%, and obviously once we present the 80% double-dose [vaccinations] is based on the fact that these restrictions remain in place until otherwise advised"

Ms Berejiklian also reported new areas of concern including Canterbury-Bankstown, as well as Redfern and Glebe after an increase in cases.

Furthermore, the Premier delivered an unexpected kicker into her daily COVID update revealing that from this weekend she and health minister Brad Hazzard, will no longer be fronting the media for daily Covid briefings.

"Sunday will be the last day we officially do a press conference in this way but, from Monday at 11am, Health will provide a daily health update and myself and Minister Hazzard or any other relevant minister will present to the community on a needs basis" - Premier Berejiklian

Instead, Health staff will now provide the COVID update via video link at 11am, with the Premier and Minster to hold press conferences "on a needs basis".

