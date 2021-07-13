NSW Record 89 Cases As Outbreak Spreads To Regional Areas

New South Wales has recorded 89 locally acquired cases on Tuesday, and while there is a dip from yesterday's numbers, State Premier warns 'one day is not a trend'.

Despite a decrease in the number of cases for the first time in a week, premier Gladys Berejiklian doesn't want the state to jump at the figures.

"In the next few days we want to see those numbers go in the same direction," she said.

"One day is not a trend. The numbers will keep bouncing around." - Gladys Berejiklian

"But I do want everyone to know that our efforts will make a difference."

Chief health officer Kerry Chant said a man in his 70s from Sydney's eastern suburbs had died after contracting COVID-19, reminding everyone the need to get tested if showing signs of symptoms.

New rules have been established for essential workers departing the city for regional areas, as stay-at-home orders remain in place.

Anyone from Greater Sydney working in the regions must get tested weekly, while those from Fairfield working in other local government areas must be tested every three days.

The state's outbreak has spread to the outer regions, with a case detected in Goulburn, 200 kilometres from Sydney.

