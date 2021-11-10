NSW Reaches 90% Double Jabbed Milestone

New South Wales has recorded 216 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours and sadly three deaths.

Two hundred and thirty-five are in the hospital battling the virus and 41 of those are in the intensive care unit.

It comes as news breaks 90.1% of people aged 16 and over have received both doses of the Covid vaccine whilst 94% have received their first dose.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.