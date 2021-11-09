NSW Reaches 90% Double Jabbed Milestone

Your quick Covid update

Article heading image for NSW Reaches 90% Double Jabbed Milestone

New South Wales has recorded 216 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours and sadly three deaths. 

Two hundred and thirty-five are in the hospital battling the virus and 41 of those are in the intensive care unit. 

Post

It comes as news breaks 90.1% of people aged 16 and over have received both doses of the Covid vaccine whilst 94% have received their first dose. 

Hit News Team

9 November 2021

Article by:

Hit News Team

NSW Covid update
COVID 19
sydney
