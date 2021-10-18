NSW Premier Says Covid Cases Will Increase As State Reopens

Sydney Opera House will be lit up with pictures of frontline workers on the evening of Monday Oct 18. Source: Getty

New South Wales daily Covid cases have dropped below 300, the lowest it's been in months.

There were 265 new cases recorded until 8 pm last night and sadly, five deaths.

Ninety-two per cent of people over 16 years have received their first dose of the vaccine whilst 80.3% are now double dosed.

As reported earlier, new freedoms have been unlocked after the state reached the 80% double vaccination rate. To celebrate, the Sydney Opera House will be lit up Monday evening with pictures of front-line workers to pay tribute to their efforts throughout the pandemic.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet says there will be an increase in the daily Covid numbers in the next couple of weeks.

“That’s why we need everybody to keep looking after each other. This is not over, there’s a long journey to go. We need to open up the state, we are doing so in a safe way but that will naturally lead to an increase in case numbers over time,” he says.

Meanwhile, the Premier also announced extra funding and the extension of an existing tutoring program to help school students catch up after lockdowns.

“We’ll extend that program all through 2022 at a cost of $383 million dollars so this is a significant investment but an important investment. We do not want any kids across our state to fall behind," Perrottet said.

All public schools will have access to tutors, as well as some Catholic and Independent schools in areas of disadvantage.

