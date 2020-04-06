NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian Announces Funding For COVID-19 Vaccine Research

The national death toll for cases linked to COVID-19 has risen to 44 overnight following 1 VIC and 2 NSW fatalities.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced that her government is setting aside $35million for research into a vaccine, stating:

"Until we find a vaccine, we all have to live with this virus. And no matter what restrictions there are in the future, no matter what restrictions are potentially eased in the future - until a vaccine is found, social distancing is a way of life now; that is the new normal."

Federal Parliament will sit tomorrow to pass legislation for the JobKeeper allowance, which will pay some workers $1,500 / fortnight.

