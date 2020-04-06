NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian Announces Funding For COVID-19 Vaccine Research

Australia's death toll rises

Article heading image for NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian Announces Funding For COVID-19 Vaccine Research

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian

The national death toll for cases linked to COVID-19 has risen to 44 overnight following 1 VIC and 2 NSW fatalities. 

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced that her government is setting aside $35million for research into a vaccine, stating:

"Until we find a vaccine, we all have to live with this virus. And no matter what restrictions there are in the future, no matter what restrictions are potentially eased in the future - until a vaccine is found, social distancing is a way of life now; that is the new normal."

Federal Parliament will sit tomorrow to pass legislation for the JobKeeper allowance, which will pay some workers $1,500 / fortnight.

Find out more and catch up on all the latest COVID-19 news below... 

Ebony Reeves

6 April 2020

Article by:

Ebony Reeves

covid19
coronavirus
vaccinations
Listen Live!
covid19
coronavirus
vaccinations
covid19
coronavirus
vaccinations
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs