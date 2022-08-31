NSW Nurses And Midwives Strike For 24-Hours Over Staffing Ratios

NSW nurses and midwives are on strike for 24 hours today amid ongoing negotiations on staffing ratios.

The move to strike was not taken lightly with the state’s Nurses and Midwives Association (NSWNMA) secretary Shaye Candish saying it is necessary.

"We need the NSW government to engage in meaningful discussions on introducing safe nursing and midwifery ratios across our state," she said.

The NSWNMA is calling for the government to ensure staffing guarantees, with one nurse for every four patients.

The third statewide strike this year, Ms Candish said it was imperative action because of the NSW government’s “unwillingness to listen to the concerns of highly skilled clinicians about safe staffing and patient safety.”

“We all agree the public health system needs widespread improvement and we have put forward a comprehensive solution for many years – we need ratios in NSW,” she said.

Nurses and midwives will strike from 7am, with more than a dozen more hospitals taking part across Sydney.

Critical and emergency care will continue despite the industrial action.

