NSW Man Charged Over Alleged Covid Breach In Southern Tasmania

The New South Wales man who sent southern Tasmania into a three-day snap lockdown has been arrested and charged after completing his 14-day quarantine.

News Corp are reporting that the 31-year-old man from Albury NSW has appeared in the Hobart Magistrates Court on an array of charges.

Police claim that on October 11, Mr Gunn flew into Tasmania, in contravention of Covid restrictions.

Tim Gunn has been charged with six alleged breaches of a nationally recognised domestic violence order, one count of knowingly providing false or misleading information, and one count of failing to comply with a lawful requirement or direction of an emergency management worker.

Arrested on Tuesday on warrant, Tasmania Police principal legal officer Mark Miller confirmed that Mr Gunn who flew into Tasmania on October 11, is facing several serious charges including contravention of Covid restrictions.

“There are likely to be further charges in relation to further breaches of the New South Wales family violence order,” Mr Miller said.

“There may be charges under the Community Health Act.

“But I would expect they would be made at the next appearance.”

A statement by Tasmania Police said that Mr Gunn allegedly breached a restraining order, by meeting the woman at a Woolworths, as well as a residence in Bridgewater, along with calling out to her at the Hobart International Airport in Cambridge.

Mr allegedly called the victim's mobile 247 time.

Furthermore, he has also been charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act

It follows Mr Gunn allegedly leaving hotel quarantine in Hobart without permission and then testing positive for Covid.

He has been remanded in custody without plea and will face court again on November 12.

