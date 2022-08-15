NSW Labor Minister Walt Secord Steps Down Amid Bullying Allegations

NSW Labor frontbencher Walt Secord has stepped down amid ongoing bullying allegations.

The shadow minister is stepping down following a number of bullying allegations from both current and former colleagues.

Mr Secord’s decision to step down coincides with the release of the Broderick review into sexual harassment and bullying within NSW parliament.

The review which was spearheaded by former sex discrimination commissioner Elizabeth Broderick was established to weed out “toxic” work culture in parliament.

Mr Secord made a public apology last week after the allegations against him were made public.

"If any parliamentary staff members feel that my conduct in the workplace was unprofessional and caused offence or distress and was unacceptable, I unreservedly apologise," he said.

Mr Secord went on to reiterate his support for the review and the changes set to be enacted as a result.

"Chris, myself, and the NSW Labor Party have committed to adopting the recommendations of the Broderick review and working across party lines to make the NSW Parliament and NSW politics a workplace we can all be proud of," he said.

"I fully support the Broderick review and the change it will hopefully lead to. But my remaining in the shadow ministry at this time has become a distraction from these major revelations and the important work that needs to be done.

"I will be making no further comment."

