NSW International Border Reopening And End To Quarantine In Sight

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said Friday 15 October was “a significant day” as he announced the end of NSW hotel quarantine for returning Australians and tourists from November 1.

“NSW is leading the nation out of the pandemic,” he said.

“From November 1st, those people returning to Australia who want to come back, who want to visit Australia and coming to Sydney, hotel quarantine will be a thing of the past. For double vaccinated people around the world, Sydney, New South Wales is open for business. We want people back. We are leading the nation out of the pandemic. Hotel quarantine, home quarantine is a thing of the past," Perrottet continued.

People coming in will be required to do a PCR test and show proof they are double vaccinated before boarding their flight.

The surprising news comes as the 80% double dose vaccination rate is anticipated to be met this Monday, unlocking further freedoms for the state.

However, the promising news comes bittersweet, as a major backflip on easing regional travel was made. NSW regional travel was originally set to reopen from October 25, however, under the revised NSW road map, travel to regional NSW has been barred until November 1.

The measure was made to allow regional communities to catch up to the rest of the state and they anticipate it will be on par with the rest of the state by November 1.

Perrottet apologised for the major change stating the government would be extending welfare payments to regional NSW businesses at 30 per cent payroll until November 1.

NSW recorded 399 new Covid cases overnight and sadly, 4 deaths. The state’s double-dose vaccination rate is now 77.8 per cent.

From Monday, new freedoms will be granted to double vaccinated NSW residents.

20 visitors will be allowed at a home

Drinking whilst standing at pubs will be allowed

3000 people will be able to attend ticketed outdoor events

Density limits will be scrapped at hairdressers and other personal care services

No limit to the number of people attending weddings and funerals

