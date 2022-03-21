NSW Health Confirm Death Of Two-Year Old From Covid-19

NSW Health have confirmed that a baby has died at Westmead Children's Hospital in Sydney's west, after contracting COVID.

The department were unable to provide any additional information about the child, but reports confirm the toddler was "previously well".

"NSW Health asks everybody to please respect the privacy of this family during this most difficult time,” Acting Chief Health Officer Marianne Gale said.

"I express my heartfelt condolences to that family."

It was one of four deaths included in the state's reported figures on Monday March 21.

Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia and New Zealand look like this:

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 898

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 39 / 4

Queensland

New cases: 6,206

Covid-related deaths: 2

Hospital and ICU admissions: 243 / 14

New South Wales

New cases: 14,970

Covid-related deaths: 4

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,163 / 34

Victoria

New cases: 7,531

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 248 / 20

Tasmania

New cases: 9,932

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 24 / 2

