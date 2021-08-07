NSW Has Reported 319 Locally Acquired Cases Overnight

NSW has reported 319 new locally acquired Covid-19 cases to 8PM last night with over 190 cases yet to be linked back to known cases.

319 locally acquired cases have been reported from 108,449 tests to 8PM last night with 125 linked to previous cases and a 194 still unaccounted for.

This is the first time the state has recorded over 300 cases.

Five deaths have been reported overnight with 345 people currently in hospital and 56 in ICU. This brings the total number of deaths related to this outbreak to 84.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said that a bulk of the cases are coming from west and south-west Sydney and that the spread is likely due to people visiting other households when they shouldn’t.

“That presents challenges for our health staff. That is why I’m saying to the community, you have a really got to get serious about staying at home. You cannot leave our health staff continually having to search where you have been, what you have been doing, it is not fair to the community, it is not fair to yourself, it is not to anybody,” - Health Minister Brad Hazzard

While the numbers have increased substantially, Hazzard did reveal that NSW vaccination numbers have also risen, with 50 percent having received their first vaccine and 22 percent now fully vaccinated.

There have also been two new cases recorded in Armidale which will result in a snap lockdown for the region.

“Those came in again late last night, under the Armidale region or LGA, local government area, which includes the major city of Armidale that is about 25,000 people ... Two are smaller towns,” Health Minister Brad Hazzard said.

“On the advice of a public health unit, and Dr Chant’s team, the Armidale LGA will have to be put into a lockdown from 5pm tonight.”

Minister Hazzard also commented on whether any of the cases have been linked back to the anti-lockdown protests, saying people are less likely to reveal whether they attended the protests in fear of Police attention.

“I have my suspicions that we might be seeing some increases as a result of that because there were people there from south-west Sydney but there is no clarity on that. It is concerning,” he said.

