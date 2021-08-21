NSW Has Recorded 825 New Locally Acquired Cases Overnight

NSW has now recorded 825 new locally acquired Covid-19 cases over 24 hours and three deaths.

The massive rise in case numbers means this is the highest number of cases recorded by any state in a 24-hour time period.

Of the 825 new cases only 149 have been linked back to know clusters, with 637 cases being investigated to determine their isolation status and 58 believed to have been active within the community while infectious.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nations breaking news as it hits.

516 people are currently in hospital with the virus, 85 are in ICU and 29 are on ventilators.

Three more people have died from the virus which brings the state’s total number of deaths linked to the Delta outbreak to 68.

Two of the deaths were male residents of the Greenwood aged care home, one of which was unvaccinated while the other was fully vaccinated.

The third death was a south-west Sydney woman in her 90’s.

The two men are believed to have been suffering from underlying health issues.

New South Wales authorities are currently investigating an outbreak which has been linked back to a Maroubra gathering 16 people. All 16 have tested positive for the virus, as have their close contacts.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian made a point of thanking those “doing the right thing”.

“The vast majority get how important it is to stay at home. I receive messages every day from people who express their personal circumstances about how difficult it is and it really breaks my heart,” she said.

“The bottom line is they know they are doing it for the greater good. I appeal to everybody, please consider the greater good. Only a handful of people are doing the wrong thing but it is having catastrophic consequences.”

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.