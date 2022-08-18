NSW Emergency Services Permitted To Use U-Turn Bay Following Rule Change

The New South Wales Rural Fire Service and State Emergency Service will now be permitted to make U-turns using marked bays following changes by the NSW government.

The changes follow an amendment to Road Rule 317 by the state government which will make road rules for emergency services consistent across the state.

Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway told 9NEWS the new rules will prompt civilian drivers to make room for all emergency service vehicles.

"This important amendment makes it clear that all emergency service workers, whether it be police, paramedics, Fire and Rescue NSW, RFS or SES, are legally allowed to use U-turn bays, which puts other drivers on notice to give way," he said.

The new rules have been proposed by the NSW Royal Fire Service on several occasions to enable fire teams to reach emergencies more efficiently.

The new rules are set to officially come into action over the next month.

