NSW Education Dept. Details New COVID Plan For Schools

The NSW Government announced on Thursday some changes to how schools handle COVID.

Students will no longer need to self isolate after being exposed to COVID case on school grounds, close contacts will now require a test for several days.

From Monday, November 29 students who are deemed close contacts will need to get a PCR test, and can return to the classroom pending a negative result.

For the succeeding seven days, the student is required to take a Rapid Antigen Test from home.

AMA NSW President Danielle McMullen said the new procedures should provide clarity and security for return to on-site learning.

"These kids have had such upheaval the past couple of years, the strict testing protocol should give certainty that its not increasing the risk hugely, it really is hopeful that we can keep kids in school for a few weeks."

Mask wearing will remain at school settings, all staff and high school students are required to wear a mask, while it is recommended for primary school students.

Cleaning procedures have been put in place at every school across the state, meaning no further closures for deep cleaning.

For more information, head to: www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/factsheets/Pages/advice-for-confirmed.aspx

