NSW Covid Numbers Continue Decline As State Emerges From Lockdown

Premier Dominic Perrottet (R) and Deputy Premier Paul Toole drink a beer to celebrate at Watson's Pub in Moore Park. Source: Getty Images

New South Wales has seen 496 new Covid cases overnight and another eight deaths as the state emerges for Freedom Day after a mammoth 106-day lockdown.

It’s the second day the state has recorded less than 500 local infections.

In Regional NSW, there are 66 in the Hunter area and a further 16 in New England and the Mid Coast.

Lake Macquarie had 28 local cases, Cessnock had 14 and Newcastle had 9.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet says today marks a momentous moment for the economy but it’s a long journey ahead.

“This issue is not over. There’s a long journey in front of our state, there will be challenges that come our way but we have to open up and we have to get people back into work, we have to have businesses open, for peoples mental health so they can provide and support and put food on the table,” he said.

Fully vaccinated people are now allowed to sit at pubs, bars, cafes, gyms, shops, hairdressers whilst indoor pools can open for lessons.

Masks are still required to be worn in offices and on public transport.

Ten fully vaccinated people can meet inside homes and 30 can gather outdoors. Those unvaccinated are allowed to meet in groups of 2 outdoors only.

A sign at a Fairfield shop reminds customers to check in. Source: Getty Images

Young shoppers wait for a shoe store to open in Pitt Street Mall. Source: Getty Images

In order to enjoy these freedoms, people will need to provide their Covid-19 certificate as proof of being vaccinated. You can get proof of your vaccination through the Australian government website.

