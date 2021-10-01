NSW Covid Deaths Remain High As Daily Numbers Stabilise

New South Wales has recorded 864 new cases of Covid and sadly, 15 deaths until 8 pm last night.

Three of those who died were in their 50s and two-thirds were unvaccinated. This brings the total number of deaths in the state to 408.

Whilst case numbers are stabilising in Sydney more are popping up around the state as Dr Jeremy Macnulty revealed our towns saw some of the highest case numbers by suburb and town yesterday.

Illawarra/Shoalhaven recorded close to 100 cases, the Hunter region recorded almost 70 cases and the Central Coast recorded 36 new cases.

In the Central West, there were 48 new infections including 21 in Wellington, 9 in Narromine, 5 in Cowra, 4 in Bourke and Dubbo, 3 in Gulgong and 2 in Oberon.

On the vaccination front, the state is close to reaching two new milestones. We have reached 87.2 per cent first dose, nearing close to the 90% target and it won’t be long until the state is 70% full vaccinated, now at 64%.

