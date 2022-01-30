NSW Cases Decline As Hospital Admissions Escalate

New South Wales reported 13,026 new infections on Monday, a slight decrease by 498 cases from the previous day.

Of the new infections, 7,362 were reported through positive PCR tests, while 5,664 cases were detected from at-home rapid antigen tests (RATs).

There are currently 2,779 people admitted to hospital with Covid, up 116 from the previous reporting period, while there are 185 patients in intensive care.

Hospital admissions and ICU presentations have both increased from the previous day where 2633 and 182 were reported.

Sadly, 27 live were lost due to Covid in the past 24-hour reporting period.

In NSW 94 per cent of people aged over 16 are fully vaccinated, while more than 95 per cent have received their first dose and over 39 per cent have received a booster.

