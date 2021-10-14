NSW Cases Continue to Drop As Domestic Travel Goes Under The Microscope

Coronavirus cases continue to stay below the 500 mark as New South Wales enters another day of living with the virus.

406 new infections were recorded on Thursday and sadly six Covid-related deaths.

More than 91 per cent of people aged over 16 have received their first dose of a Covid vaccine, while 77.7 per cent are full vaccinated.

Premier Dominic Perrottet is expected to meet with senior colleagues on Thursday to cement what 80 per cent freedoms will look like, after the reopening roadmap was promised to kick off on the Monday after the state reaches the almighty target

Regional travel to and from Sydney will be high on the agenda, with authorities assessing vaccination rates amid fears they're not high enough across some parts of the state.

It comes after the Premier indicated "concerns" over unrestricted travel resuming in areas of the state where there have been lower vaccine uptakes.

"Our commitment to the people of our state has been, if we can get vaccinated and reach those targets, we can open up freely," he said on Wednesday.

"Having said that, there have been concerns raised about regional NSW, if you look at those double vaccination rates."

“(But) we don’t make decisions on a knee-jerk reaction. We make decisions in consultation with our health and economic teams," the Premier insisted.

The government's initial roadmap, stipulated that domestic travel, including trips between Greater Sydney and regional NSW will be permitted at 80 per cent double-dose.

Meanwhile, pubs, restaurants, gyms and shops have been open to fully vaccinated people this week, in its first easing of restrictions.

The next stage which wasn't due to begin until October 25, would see outdoor gatherings of up to 50 people, home visitors extended to 20 guests, dancing at hospitality venues and drinking whilst standing up at the pub.

An announcement is expected to be made on Friday.



