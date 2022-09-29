NSW Braces For Flooding Ahead Of La Nina Storm Season

New South Wales is expected to experience flooding for months as the storm season approaches and La Nina increases the chance of above average rainfall.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has warned flooding could continue for months as dams remain full, grounds still saturated from previous flooding and snow is melting.

Meanwhile, Weatherzone has warned significant rainfall is expected across the east coast next week could lead to flooding events in October.

"Even light to moderate falls may lead to renewed rises and additional flooding," the BOM said this week.

On Wednesday morning, the NSW Government ministers and emergency agencies met as part of a new crisis committee to prepare for possible disasters to hit the state.

Currently, major flooding continues at the Namoi River until at least Friday, with it giving the potential for major flooding to occur at Goangra next week.

People wishing to stay up to date with rainfall and temperature outlooks as well as La Nina can visit the Bureau of Meteorology.

