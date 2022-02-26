NSW And Victoria Ditch Face Masks While Restrictions Are Expanded In WA

NSW and Victoria have reported 26 coronavirus-related deaths as new freedoms are enjoyed with mask mandates lifted amid falling case numbers.

Mask wearing is still required in high-risk settings for NSW, the ACT and Victoria, in places such as public transport, aged care facilities, airports and hospitals.

Meanwhile, Queensland is set to ease its mask rules and density limits next week, while South Australia is sitting on the fence with numbers rising this week.

Mask mandates remain in place for WA, Tasmania, SA and the NT.

The eased restrictions come to eastern states as Western Australia has again tightened its restrictions with Covid infections now exceeding 1000 cases a day.

Stage one restrictions have also been extended to the Kimberley as of 6am Saturday with outbreaks among remote communities.

Meanwhile the numbers today so far are:

New South Wales

New South Wales recorded a slight dip in cases with 7,017 new infections detected on Saturday, down from 7583.

Sadly, 11 people have died with Covid.

Hosptialisations have dipped with 1,130 patients admitted to NSW hospitals with Covid, including 59 in intensive care.

Victoria

Victoria reported 5,874 new infections and sadly 15 people lost their lives with Covid during the last 24-hour reporting period.

Of today's new infections 2,086 were detected through positive PCR tests, while 3,788 cases were reported by Victorians from at-home rapid antigen tests (RATs).

There are currently 40,968 active coronavirus cases, with 281 people in hospital with Covid, while 43 of those are in ICU and 5 are on ventilators.

Tasmania

Tasmania reported a slight dip in cases with 792 new infections on Saturday

Today is the first day in almost a week where numbers have fallen below the 800s, following a jump in cases from 569 on Monday.

Currently 10 people are in hospital with Covid, while two require a ventilator.

