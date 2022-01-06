NSFW: Thousands Of People Unintentionally Call Phone Sex Hotline After Watching 'Don't Look Up'

Don’t Look Up proves Netflix have yet to learn their lesson from the Squid Game fiasco, which saw thousands of people call the privately-owned number listed on the game’s invitation, blowing up the phones of those unfortunate enough to share the digits.

After watching the movie, which sees two amateur scientists attempting to alert the media about a gargantuan asteroid heading for Earth, some people felt compelled to call the crisis hotline, which Leonardo DiCaprio’s character insisted would give them ‘some peace of mind’.

In a hilarious twist, those that called the number were greeted by a woman’s voice, thanking them for calling ‘America’s hottest talk line’.

We suppose that would give you some ‘peace of mind’, if you’re into that sort of thing?

It’s likely Adam McKay (best known for directing Step Brothers, Anchorman and Talladega Nights) deliberately included the number to troll the audience, who have brought so much traffic to the hotline that it’s been temporarily delisted.

Well played, Adam. Well played.

