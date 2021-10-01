NSFW: The Block's Kirsty and Jesse Star In Steamy New Music Video
Couple goals?
Pics: Channel 9/Rider Records
Our favourite country Blockheads (and, notably, one of the only couples not involved in a controversy) have bared-all in a steamy new music video.
Appearing in the clip for Kirsty’s latest single, For Love, the singer-songwriter and her husband, Jesse, have put their love on-film in a way that’s only slightly more SFW than it might sound.
Catch our interview with Kirsty to find out the heartwarming story behind the song:
Watch the tender music video here:
While the couple have had a turbulent time adhering to their budget for Living and Dining Week, could they still have what it takes to claim yet another win on Sunday?
