NSFW Song Leaves The Voice Judges In Shock

There’s always one. Regardless of what reality show it is, there’s always that one guy who sees an opportunity to wreak havoc and takes it.

The chaotic-neutral individual in question this time around is Angus Milne, a Queensland singer-songwriter who failed to turn any chairs after his Ed Sheeran cover fell flat with The Voice’s judges.

When presented with an opportunity to perform an original song (one he described as a “kid’s song”, mind you), the absolute mad-lad delivered some of the most eyebrow-raising lyrics seen on Australian television since Cardi B dropped WAP.

While the track Angus played on The Voice was shortened for broadcasting, we managed to dig up the full version of the controversial song, which was filmed on a calculator and uploaded to his YouTube channel in 2011.

It’s safe to say the judges were left stunned, with Keith Urban and Jessica Mauboy seen attempting to cover their faces, seemingly shocked they got played by the man from Longreach.

Godspeed, Angus. Godspeed.

