Now There's No Excuse To Not Call Your Mum At Christmas

We all are guilty of not calling our parents when it comes to regular life, let alone the holiday season. Now there's no excuse to not give the fam a call!

Restaurant Parlour Cucina at QT Sydney have launched their very own La Famiglia Hotline! It's a free phone you can use from sunrise to sunset for the month of December for as LONG as you like!

Grab yourself an espresso and pull up a chain to the vintage rotary phone and give your loved ones a call (to make sure you stay on the GOOD list this year!).

Millennials will also be able to participate with some super easy instructions on how to use the oldschool rotary phone!

Parlour Cucina - QT Sydney

49 Market St, Sydney

Check out the menu for Parlour Cucina and more details on the phone here.

