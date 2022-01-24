Novavax Covid Vaccine Gets Final ATAGI Approval

The final green light has been given for the Novavax Covid vaccine to be rolled out across Australia.

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) approved the vaccine for people aged 18 and over last week.

Health Minister Greg Hunt confirmed on Monday that Novavax will start going into arms around Australia next month.

"We'll be able to commence that program from the week of February 21," he said.

"For some, who may have had ... reactions with regards to other vaccines, this will provide an additional opportunity for them, as well as those who for whatever reason have not taken up the program so far."

Meantime, Hunt has encouraged everyone to not hold out for Novavax if they are able to get Pfizer, Moderna or even AstraZeneca today.

"But if you do have a contraindication, for those for whatever reason have not felt comfortable joining the program so far, this is your opportunity."

"It can be taken by those who have had Covid on the advice of ATAGI," Mr Hunt confirmed, "and for the severely immunocompromised.

51 million doses of the vaccine have been ordered by the federal government, with some flagged to be given away as part of Australia's vaccine donation program.

Head of the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), John Skerritt, said he hoped it would lead to an increase in the national vaccination rate, with people who had previously been holding out for the vaccine to be approved before getting the jab.

"The technology on which it is made is an older technology, it uses a protein," he said.

"I would have had several hundred emails from individuals and groups who have said for whatever reason we would like to have [this] particular vaccine … this just gives them further choice." - Professor Skerritt

The "TGA will go through a detailed batch testing process", and if all goes well Australia's fourth Covid vaccine will be made available from February 21.

The vaccine course will be a two-dose course, administered three weeks apart.

