Novak Djokovic Wins Wimbledon Semi Final Against Cam Norrie

Novak Djokovic has defeated Cam Norrie in the Wimbledon semi-final taking out his eight Wimbledon final win.

Djokovic took out the win against Cam Norrie by 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 and 6-4 on Centre Court.

The win sets Djokovic up to take on Nick Kyrgios on Sunday where he will work to take home his seventh Wimbledon title.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

The potential win will also see Djokovic win his fourth title in a row.

Kyrgios advanced to the next round after Rafael Nadal was forced to withdraw from the competition on Thursday due to an abdominal injury.

The match was Kyrgios’s first ever Grand Slam final.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.