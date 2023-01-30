Novak Djokovic Wins 10th Australian Open In Straight Sets

Tennis star Novak Djokovic has equalled Steffi Graff and Rafael Nadal on 22 Grand Slams, after claiming his 10th Australian Open.

The Serbian downed Stefanos Tsitsipas, 6-3 7-6 7-6 at Rod Laver Arena, staking his claim as the greatest to ever grace Melbourne Park.

By the numbers, the 35-year-old upped his Aus Open record to 89 wins and 8 losses, a winning percentage of 91.75%.

Once again, Djokovic's journey down under wasn't short of distraction.

Arriving to Melbourne for the first time since he was deported by the Federal Government over his vaccination stance, Djokovic shrugged off a hamstring concern to dominate the men's draw across the two weeks.

"I try to pinch myself and really live through these moments. Only the team and the family knows what we have been through in the last four or five weeks."

An emotional Djokovic was unable to share the moment with his father, Srdjan, who last week was seen posing outside Melbourne Park with a banned Russian flag, saying "long live the Russians".

Srdjan decided to not attend his son's record-winning final, after the controversy sparked in the lead-up.

The Serbian superstar felt the emotion after his victory, sharing the moment with family members who were in attendance.

"When I went into my box, I just think emotionally collapsed there and teared up with especially my mother and my brother when I gave them a hug, because up to that moment I was not allowing myself to, I guess, be distracted with things off the court or whatever was happening in dealing with an injury, things happening off the court, as well, that could easily have been a big disturbance to my focus and to my game," Djokovic said.

"It required an enormous mental energy really to stay present, to stay focused, to take things day by day, and really see how far I can go.

"Yeah, was a huge relief and release of the emotions in the end. Just difficult to find any additional words really. It's been a long journey, but very special one."

