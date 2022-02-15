Novak Djokovic Says He Will Sacrifice Trophies By Refusing The Jab

Novak Djokovic has opened up in an exclusive interview with BBC, revealing he is willing to miss tournaments over receiving a vaccination against COVID19.

In Djokovic's first interview since being deported from Australia prior to the January Slam over his vaccination status, the world number one confirmed his stance.

"It's the price that I'm willing to pay," Djokovic said about missing out on future trophies.

The 20-time slam winner made note that he wanted to speak out while being detained in a Melbourne hotel last month, but said he respected the Government's legal process.

"I was never against vaccination, I understand globally everyone is putting a big effort into handling this virus.. and I fully respect that," Novak said.

​"But I have always represented the freedom to choose what you put in your body."

Djokovic said his medical exemption to enter and play in the Australian Open was that he had recently recovered from the virus.

However, after an extensive trial, immigration minister Alex Hawke cancelled the mega-star's visa and forced him to return to Serbia.

Hawke cited that allowing Djokovic to stay in Australia would encourage an anti-vaccine sentiment and create "civil unrest".

"I understand and support fully the freedom to choose whether you want to get vaccinated or not. I have not spoken about this before and I have not disclosed my vaccination status because I had the right to keep that private and discreet," Djokovic told the BBC.

"It's really the principle of understanding what is right and what is wrong for you."

The 34-year-old said he hopes vaccination requirements can be altered in certain tournaments. French Open organisers have hinted at following the same guidelines as the Australian Open - by asking all players to be vaccinated upon entry.

As it stands, Djokovic is the only player inside the ATP top 100 yet to have received a vaccine against COVID.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.