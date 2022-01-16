Novak Djokovic Departs Australia After Losing Legal Battle

The men's world number one Tennis player, Novak Djokovic has flown out of Australia after failing to have his Federal Court decision overturned.

In an appeal hearing that lasted an additional two days, the Immigration Minister's cancellation of the Serbian star's visa means he won't defend his title at this week's Aus Open.

A decision was made by the Federal appeals board around 6pm on Sunday night, only hours before Tennis Australia cuts the rope to open proceedings at Melbourne Park.

After two weeks since arriving in Australia, and a saga that lasted 11 tumultuous days, Djokovic will return back home via Dubai. Questions are now being asked of government leaders over how the circumstances snowballed.

The Serbian President, Aleksandar Vučić, says the handling of the situation "humiliated" the top seed, who was caught up in a "witchhunt".

“They think that they have by this, this mistreatment of ten days humiliated Djokovic, but they have humiliated themselves. Djokovic can return to his country with his head held high,” Vučić told reporters.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison defended the decision to revoke the 34-year-olds visa and deport him on grounds relating to his anti-vaccination stance.

“Australians have made many sacrifices during this pandemic, and they rightly expect the result of those sacrifices to be protected,” Morrison said.

After failing to win the Federal Court hearing, Djokovic now faces a three-year ban from the country for failing to adhere to vaccination guidelines and falsifying travel documents upon arrival.

Djokovic had touched down in Australia with the intentions to claim his 10th Aus Open title, and surpass legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with 21 total Grand Slams. The tournament will now proceed without the Serbian megastar.

Low-ranked Italian Salvatore Caruso has been included in the men's single draw as Djokovic's replacement.

