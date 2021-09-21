Not One But TWO Events Are Coming Up In Support Of Fighting Breast Cancer

Let's face it. Breast Cancer continues to be a scourge on society for many people, both women and men, but there are some breast cancer events that are working towards crushing some stigmas around the disease.

Firstly, Breast Cancer Trials, will be hosting a virtual Q&A called Breast Cancer Trials: Let’s Talk About Sex - on September 30th from 5-6.30pm (AEST).

Breast Cancer Trials want to bring the discussion about the impact of breast cancer treatment and sex out of the shadows, offering all members of the general public a chance to ask any question about the subject/get advice about solutions during a free Q&A session featuring some of the country’s top experts. This is also an opportunity to learn about new research.



The experts featured will be Professor Fran Boyle (Professor of Medical Oncology), Dr Belinda Kiely (Medical Oncologist), Rebecca Angus (breast cancer patient), and Professor Kate White (Professor of Cancer Nursing), all of whom have studied or personally experienced the impact of breast cancer on a person’s sex life. The Q&A will be moderated by ABC’s Annabel Crabb.





Secondly, food lovers all over Australia will be encouraged to ‘stay in and entertain’ this October (Breast Cancer Awareness Month) to support clinical trials research that aims to save every life from breast cancer.



World leading research organisation, Breast Cancer Trials, is spicing things up with a mouth-watering Indian themed 3 Course Challenge that will take place from August until November – www.3coursechallenge.com.au.



This delicious fundraising initiative invites Australians to take on the challenge of not only cooking a three course Indian feast for friends and family, but also raising money to support life-saving breast cancer clinical trials research.



All those concerned they don’t have the culinary prowess to pull off a three-course Indian dinner party, need not worry, they will have Masterchef Alumni, Restaurateur and TV Personality Sarah Todd by their side.



Sarah is renowned for her sumptuous Indian flavours and has curated a fresh, healthy menu that is sure to appeal to every palette. All registered 3 Course Challenge dinner party hosts who raise $150 or over can join Sarah for a live streamed cooking class on Saturday 16 October, giving them tips and tricks to ensure their dinner party will be a delicious success. Hosts will have the chance to interact with Sarah, asking her questions about her menu inspired by the flavours of India throughout the livestream.



Sarah is passionate about supporting breast cancer clinical trials research as her own mum Lorraine was diagnosed with the disease thirteen years ago on her 50th birthday. Sarah was only 21 when her mum received the devastating news.

For information on any of the above - visit their website.