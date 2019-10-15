Not Heading To Flemington This Year? Here Are Some Other Ways You Can Celebrate Melbourne Cup Day

You KNOW the end of the year is coming when we’re already talking about the Melbourne Cup Carnival. Frocks, hats and heels… department stores are about to get very busy.

Not everyone will want to spend time on the lawns of Flemington Race Course and there are plenty of other ways to get into the spirit.

1. Stokehouse

This popular St Kilda spot will be throwing a long lunch for both Derby Day and Melbourne Cup Day. Enjoy a drink by the ocean and soak in the full Stokehouse experience.

Where: 30 Jacka Boulevard, St Kilda

When: Saturday, 2nd November (Derby Day) and Tuesday, 5th November (Melbourne Cup Day)

To book, go here.

2. Il Bacaro, Marameo and Bar Carolina

Head to either of these three venues sporting your best headwear on Oaks Day to score a flute of Moët Hennessy on the house!

When: Thursday, 7th November (Oaks Day)

When: Until stock is gone.

3. Neptune

If you’re looking to spend the public holiday at a boozy long lunch, this is the ticket for you. Neptune Food & Wine will be putting on a two course degustation with grazing tables and unlimited champagne and cocktails. There will be a DJ and goodies to take home too!

Where: 212 High Street, Windsor

When: Tuesday, 5th November (Melbourne Cup Day)

Price: $155

To book, go here.

4. The Emerson

Enjoy a three-hour bottomless brunch with grazing cheeseboards, picnic baskets, champagne and cocktails. If you are heading to the races, you can jump on a shuttle bus so you don’t miss any of the action.

Where: 141-145 Commercial Road, South Yarra

When: From 12pm, Tuesday, 5th November (Melbourne Cup Day)

