Not Guilty Verdict Handed Down In Roadside Rape Trial

A jury has acquitted the man accused of an alleged roadside rape of a Cairns health worker.

Glen Edward Blake Gibson was found not guilty of rape after the jury reviewed evidence on Friday after a five-day trial.

The FNQ Briefing

The woman in her 40's is alleged to have been sexually assaulted by Gibson outside a Cairns North hotel in December 2019 after a night out.

The jury heard Defence Barrister Joseph Jacobs describe the woman as 'privileged', deeming her an unreliable witness as she freely accepted a lift on his bike.

With the key issue throughout the trial focused on "one of consent" the jury heard that the woman had propositioned Gibson after he stopped to fix his bike.

Gibson who admitted to stealing the woman's credit cards was sentenced to one month.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.