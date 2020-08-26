Not Even The FBI Could Decipher The Masked Singer Clues From Home, But We Gave It A Crack

- Entertainment NewsNot Even The FBI Could Decipher The Masked Singer Clues From Home, But We Gave It A Crack
FBI couldn't do it, but we can
Week 3 of The Masked Singer served up the unmasking of Sophie Monk as the Dragonfly and Isaiah Firebrace as The Wizard, but that wasn't the biggest twist this week.
Each Masked Singer had a clue from home unveiled on the stage, paired with a cryptic clue from the singers.
Most of the clues seemed deeply personal and so private that the general public couldn't possibly decipher what it was, but with our detective caps on, some of these cryptic clues became blindly obvious.