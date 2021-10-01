"Not Enough Beds" Health Workers Demanding Fix For Cairns Hospital

Local health workers are demanding action from state and federal governments to fix the Cairns Hospital.

Dozens rallied together yesterday, protesting for change following an almost 20 per cent spike in ambulance ramping over the last 12 months.

Nurse Jennifer Jones has told 7, the facility wouldn't be able to cope if there was a Covid outbreak up here.

"There's not enough beds, there's not enough staff, there's not enough funding," she said.

Queensland Nurses and Midwives Union's Kate Veach spoke of the broken system. "The lack of planning for many years has delivered a system that is unsafe right now," she said.

40 staff are said to have participated in the protest on Thursday at Cairns Hospital.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.