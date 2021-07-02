North Queensland Welcomes A Batch Of New Police Recruits

The latest batch of new police recruits are hitting Cairns streets, with 15 stationed across the Far North.

Acting Chief Superintendent Chris Hodgman says the officers come from a range of backgrounds.

"Those recruits will have the opportunity to work between Cardwell and up to the Torres Strait," Superintendent Hodgman said.

The new officers will be based at the Cairns, Edmonton and Smithfield stations.

