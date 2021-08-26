North Queensland Community Is Rallying Around Charters Towers Family

On July 25 Rodger Plant lost his life in a farming accident in West Queensland, he was 31.

Rodger was contract mustering at the time for his gyrocopter business, Brahm Rural which he ran with his wife Hayley.

The young family were in the process of moving to Longreach, and had moved in with Charters Towers friends for the interim.

Since the loss of Rodger, mother-of-two Hayley has decided to stay in North Queensland where her son and daughter have made a close friend base.

The family are currently renting in Charters Towers and you can support the Plant's via their GoFundMe page here.