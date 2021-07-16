North Albury Location Added To Public Health Alert

Murrumbidgee Local Health District confirmed that the COVID-infected removalists who ignited Melbourne's latest outbreak also stopped in Albury.

The workers reportedly travelled and stopped in North Albury at a truck wreckers, during their journey across the border.

On Thursday, testing sights were under pressure in Albury, Wodonga and Jindera after it was revealed the removalists made a pitstop at a local Jindera service station.

Over 250 tests were conducted, as queues built up at a Jindera pop-up sight - yet to return a positive case on Friday.

The known stop at Albury has been confirmed to be the North Albury TruckWreckers - the location of 83 Fallon Street, added as a potential hotspot for the period between 12:00 and 12:40pm on Saturday 10 July.

One close contact from this address has been identified, tested and is currently isolating.

You can find further information about the Public Health Alert here.

Previously identified locations of concern:
Gundagai Shell Coles Express
  • Anyone who attended the Shell Coles Express Gundagai on Thursday 8 July between 1.00am and 1.30am is considered a close contact and should get tested immediately and self-isolate for 14 days.
Jindera Shell
  • Anyone who attended the Jindera Shell on Saturday 10 July between 11.15am and 11.45am is considered a close contact and should get tested immediately and self-isolate for 14 days.
Hay Shell Roadhouse
  • Anyone who attended the Hay Shell Roadhouse on Saturday 10 July between 7.30am - 8.00am is considered a close contact and should get tested immediately and self-isolate for 14 days.

