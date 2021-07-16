North Albury Location Added To Public Health Alert

Murrumbidgee Local Health District confirmed that the COVID-infected removalists who ignited Melbourne's latest outbreak also stopped in Albury.

The workers reportedly travelled and stopped in North Albury at a truck wreckers, during their journey across the border.

On Thursday, testing sights were under pressure in Albury, Wodonga and Jindera after it was revealed the removalists made a pitstop at a local Jindera service station.

Over 250 tests were conducted, as queues built up at a Jindera pop-up sight - yet to return a positive case on Friday. Post

The known stop at Albury has been confirmed to be the North Albury TruckWreckers - the location of 83 Fallon Street, added as a potential hotspot for the period between 12:00 and 12:40pm on Saturday 10 July.