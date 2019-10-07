Nominations Now Open For The 2020 Benalla Rural City Australia Day Awards

There's so many great things to love about Australia, from our music to our meat pies and Bunnings sausage sizzles.

Post Shoey to celebrate?

But most of all, we have the people to celebrate!

The 2020 Benalla Rural City Australia Day awards will recognise the work and contribution of individuals, events and groups through awards including Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, Community Event of the Year, and Community Group of the Year.

Mayor, Cr Scott Upston encouraged residents to consider candidates they believe have "significantly contributed to improving and enriching the lives of others in our community".

Nominations are open until Monday 2nd December 2019. Forms are available online at www.benalla.vic.gov.au.

The awards will be presented on Australia Day, Sunday 26 January 2020 at the Benalla Performing Arts and Convention Centre.

Did you miss the show today? Catch up below!