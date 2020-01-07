Noise Cancelling Kennels Exist To Calm Your Dog Down During Storms

Does your dog hate the sound of storms and fireworks as much as mine? This could be the perfect option for them!



Ford have developed an extremely futuristic looking noise-cancelling kennel, which is said to shield those triggering noises for our pets.

The kennel is fitted with noise cancelling padding in the walls and an automatic door on the front.

Great concept, but the next step would be trying to get my dog inside one . . .

Check out the video here:

Read more about the design here.

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.