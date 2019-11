Well I'm done

Kmart is selling mini rash vests and inflatable boats for your doggo this summer.

Your pup can be enjoying the sun by the pool without getting wet.

$19 has never looked so adorable.

Inflatable Boat:

https://www.kmart.com.au/product/dog-inflatable-boat/2739301?cm_vc=PDPZ1

Rash Vest:

https://www.kmart.com.au/product/pet-rash-vest---small/2718802?cm_vc=PDPZ1