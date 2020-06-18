Noah Cyrus Opens Up About the Dark Side To Being Miley Cyrus' Sister

Noah Cyrus has opened up about growing up with a famous dad & sister in an honest and tearful interview

One of our fave musical family's, The Cyrus Family, have been producing bangers (or Bangerz in Miley's case) for years, between Billy Ray, Trace, Miley & Noah, they have decades of singing, songwriting, and performing experience.

It seems like the dream family to be apart of, being the child of former 90s heartthrob and having a sister who was a Disney icon, playing Hannah Montana, but the youngest of the family, Noah Cyrus has revealed this was not the case growing up.

Less than four years ago, Noah Cyrus kicked off her own musical career, and since then it has boomed. In that short time frame she has opened for Katy Perry's Witness Tour, and most recently was on her own tour, the Not So Tour, Tour. Although it may seem like this career was given to Noah on a silver platter, it turns out having the Cyrus name has had a negative impact on her career and mental health.

Noah spoke candidly with Zach Sang about the struggles she faced during her childhood to find her own identity and how there are things that still traumatize her today.

Here's what she had to say:

