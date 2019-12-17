No NYE Plans? Check Out What's On In Brisbane

If you're anything like us, you'd agree this year has absolutely flown! So much so, we've barely been able to get organised for Christmas, let alone New Years Eve.

If you're stuck we've uncovered an awesome tool that lets you discover what's on in YOUR city!

Nye.com.au is serving us with the best Brisbane has to offer in Brisbane CBD, the surrounding inner-city suburbs and along our beautiful river.

Check out the best free and ticketed events at venues including Fridays, Riverland, Brisbane Brewing Co, Hamilton Hotel, The Story Bridge Hotel and many more via here.

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.