No Lockdown For SA Despite Five New Cases

South Australia has confirmed it’s first Covid-19 case in 200 days which has been linked to the Tanami mine site in the Northern Territory.

The mine worker, his wife and three of his children have tested positive to the virus. After being tested on Saturday, the man and his family members have all been isolating at home.

No lockdown for SA despite 5 new cases

Although they haven’t tested positive to the highly infectious Delta variant to further minimise the risk of community transmission, the family have been transferred to a dedicated hotel quarantine facility.

Premier Steven Marshall confirmed that the state wouldn’t be heading into lockdown due to the family abiding by testing regulations and isolating at home until results were returned.

"If we had information this person had been out and about in broader community, had visited dozens of additional exposure sites, I don't think there would have been any other choice, because we just know how transmissible this disease is.”

New restrictions have been introduced from midnight Wednesday night, masks are now mandatory in high risks settings, hospitals, aged care, and indoor entertainment areas. It is highly recommended to wear masks on public transport, in taxis and ubers.

Gatherings at the home are capped at 10 people, private and events and weddings are capped to 150 people, and the Premier is encouraging us to work from home if that option is available.

South Australia’s new restrictions will be in place for one week.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.