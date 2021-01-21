No Joke, The Internet Is Debating About The Right Way To Face In The Shower

The internet is debating again. This time, it's about something we're all familiar with and something we do on a daily basis (at least I hope you do!)

Basically, people want to know how you shower.

You see, Twitter user @backpainandwine asked her followers, "Help me settle a debate. It's normal to shower with your back to the shower right? Not facing the water?"

And boooy, did it light a fire in the belly of passionate bathers! Here are some of the responses:

Is this what 2021 has already come to?! Come on guys, it's still January!

