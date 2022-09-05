Nirvana's 'Nevermind' Baby Has Lost His Lawsuit (Again)

Third time’s the charm… Unless you’re the Nevermind baby!

Spencer Elden, who appeared on the cover of Nirvana’s multi-platinum album Nevermind, has had his lawsuit against the band dismissed for the third time.

The now-31-year-old man was told by a US judge that he had taken too long to file the lawsuit, in which he claimed his image was used in an exploitative manor and had caused him to lose both money and ‘enjoyment of life’ since the album’s release in 1991.

Elden launched his lawsuit late last year, and subsequently revised his complaint two more times after the initial case was dropped.

The latest dismissal will also serve as the last, with the judge preventing him from filing a fourth revision of his complaint.

It’s worth noting that Elden (who appeared on the album as a favour to his dad’s friend/photographer Kirk Weddle) commemorated the album by getting its title tattooed across his chest, before recreating the image as an adult to celebrate Nevermind’s 25th anniversary.

