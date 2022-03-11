Nintendo Theme Park Set To Open In 2023

Man, why does America always get the cool stuff?!

It’s been announced a Nintendo-themed park will be opening at Universal Studios Hollywood and we’re more than a little jealous of our Yankee friends for it.

Find out which pop songs will become instrumental bangers for Bridgerton S2:

Super Nintendo World will be bringing Mario, Luigi and the gang to the Los Angeles park next year with a new slew of rides, interactive areas and restaurants to scratch that Nintendo Switch itch.

In a press release issued by Universal Studios, the company said they aim to offer “exhilarating entertainment with innovative technological achievements inspired by characters and video games that have appealed to generations of Nintendo fans for over 40 years.”

If their work on The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is anything to go by, it’s going to be a next-level vacation destination.

Hollywood’s Super Nintendo World will be an adaptation/evolution of Japan’s park of the same name, which opened its doors to the Mushroom Kingdom last year.

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: