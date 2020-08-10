Ninja Warrior Host Accidentally Admits This Major Clue As To Who Will Win The Grand Final!

She is the first-ever female Ninja who has made it to Stage 2 of a Grand Final! but will she take out the title?

Well, Perth's Xavier, Juelz & Pete spoke to Ninja Warrior TV Host, Shane Crawford who said that 'history is going to be made' and suggested that Australia's First Ninja will indeed be this Olympian and queen, Olivia Vivian.

Like, it makes sense right?

Take a listen below and let us know who you think will win in the comments:

